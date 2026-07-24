Fable & Verse

Fable & Verse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carson Wagner's avatar
Carson Wagner
7d

Frightfully good! *British accent*

I love it, tho. The vividness and Jesus references are 🤌🏻

Reply
Share
1 reply by Margot
Antonio Castellaneta's avatar
Antonio Castellaneta
7d

What stayed with me wasn't the desire to become beautiful, but the desire to become fruitful. The apple tree is lovely not because it is admired, but because it bends under the weight of what it gives away. That quiet reversal gave this poem its deepest beauty.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Margot
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Margot · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture