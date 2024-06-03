About me
My name is Margot Mooring
My name is Margot Mooring. I am a 16 year old who attends Logos Online School. I live in Oklahoma with my parents and a surprising amount of little siblings. I have many interests, but some of my favorite things to do are to cook, swim, read, and learn (about most topics, but math is a glaring exception.) Above all, I love spending time building relationships with my family and friends, no matter what form that may take.
I love to create. To use words and build something beautiful. This applies whether I am writing a poem, story, essay or just arranging my thoughts on paper. I create with words because I am made in the image of God, the one who with a few spoken words, created all that is good and beautiful.
However, unlike God, I cannot create ex nihilo, (out of nothing), I need ideas and themes to work with. These I get from a multitude of authors much smarter and better written than myself. When I read, I lay the foundation on which my own creations are built.
Though I have only been writing seriously for less than a year, I have something to say. Pictures and words living in my mind that burn for me to say. My goal is to give those pictures to you with poignant accuracy. Pictures that inspire or admonish. Pictures that express a little piece of this beautiful world that we live in, and the One who fashioned it.
Of the few poems I have written so far, this is my favorite.
And here is a sample story.
Margot you have a great future
Hello Margot!
Very nice to meet you 😊
I love your poem Golden Rule, it is absolutely beautiful!
Although modern, the style reminds me of the great Romantic poets of the 18th century such as Shelley, Wordsworth and Keats.
All of them my all-time favourites!
As an Actor/Singer words are the tools of my trade, so to speak, and you are obviously very talented!
So, if you have not already, perhaps you should consider getting your work published 🤔
I have absolutely no idea how you go about it, so maybe you should speak to your parents or perhaps someone here on Substack could advise you….??
I wish you all the best, and much success in the future.
And I reserve the Right to have a signatured copy of your first Edition, okay 😉
Have a great week
Greetings from Hamburg
your Anthony