Fable & Verse

Fable & Verse

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DocTalk, Allan N Schwartz PhD's avatar
DocTalk, Allan N Schwartz PhD
Jun 10, 2024

Margot you have a great future

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Anthony Brooks-Sands's avatar
Anthony Brooks-Sands
Jun 3, 2024

Hello Margot!

Very nice to meet you 😊

I love your poem Golden Rule, it is absolutely beautiful!

Although modern, the style reminds me of the great Romantic poets of the 18th century such as Shelley, Wordsworth and Keats.

All of them my all-time favourites!

As an Actor/Singer words are the tools of my trade, so to speak, and you are obviously very talented!

So, if you have not already, perhaps you should consider getting your work published 🤔

I have absolutely no idea how you go about it, so maybe you should speak to your parents or perhaps someone here on Substack could advise you….??

I wish you all the best, and much success in the future.

And I reserve the Right to have a signatured copy of your first Edition, okay 😉

Have a great week

Greetings from Hamburg

your Anthony

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