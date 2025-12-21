Fable & Verse

Fable & Verse

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December 2025

Tiny Hands
Merely healthcare
  Margot

October 2025

Each Day Again
A poem
  Margot

June 2025

April 2025

Pages of You
A poem
  Margot

March 2025

Hope
An bit on Christian hope
  Margot
Dear Diary
Nancy's entry
  Margot

February 2025

Beneath my Lids
A Sonnet
  Margot

January 2025

Apathy
A poem
  Margot

December 2024

Shattered Key
A poem
  Margot
Broken Ship
A poem
  Margot
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