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I Had a Date with Lady Death
A poem
Jan 20
•
Margot
24
9
3
Why I Will Carry A Gun
And why you should too
Jan 2
•
Margot
31
19
4
December 2025
Tiny Hands
Merely healthcare
Dec 21, 2025
•
Margot
19
2
6
October 2025
Each Day Again
A poem
Oct 2, 2025
•
Margot
23
5
3
June 2025
Existentialism
Solution to nihilism?
Jun 11, 2025
•
Margot
16
8
3
April 2025
Pages of You
A poem
Apr 1, 2025
•
Margot
22
8
3
March 2025
Hope
An bit on Christian hope
Mar 27, 2025
•
Margot
22
7
9
Dear Diary
Nancy's entry
Mar 23, 2025
•
Margot
25
12
5
February 2025
Beneath my Lids
A Sonnet
Feb 1, 2025
•
Margot
25
2
4
January 2025
Apathy
A poem
Jan 19, 2025
•
Margot
24
4
7
December 2024
Shattered Key
A poem
Dec 14, 2024
•
Margot
27
6
4
Broken Ship
A poem
Dec 9, 2024
•
Margot
36
7
7
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