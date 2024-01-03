Hey y’all!

My name is Margot Mooring. I am a teenager who attends Logos Online School. I live in Oklahoma with my parents and a surprising amount of little siblings. Though I have so many interests, some of the most prominent are: reading, writing, cooking, athletics, theology, and learning in general, (about most topics, but math is unfortunately, a glaring exception.) Above all, I love spending time building relationships with my family and friends, no matter what form that may take.

I love to create. To use words and build something beautiful. This applies whether I am writing a poem, story, essay or just arranging my thoughts on paper. I create with words because I am made in the image of God, the one who with a few spoken words, created all that is good and beautiful.

However, unlike God, I cannot create ex nihilo, I need ideas and themes to work with. These I get from a multitude of authors much smarter and better written than myself. When I read, I lay the foundation on which my own creations are built.

Though I’m not ancient, or all that wise, I have something to say. Pictures and words and ideas that float around in my head, waiting to be said. My goal is to give these to you with poignant accuracy. To inspire and admonish. I hope that my writing expresses a little piece of this beautiful world that we live in, and the One who fashioned it.

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